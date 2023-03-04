 
pakistan
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Where do Pakistan, India stand on most attractive nationalities list?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

The picture shows what AI thinks an attractive Indian man and woman look like. — Pour Moi
The picture shows what AI thinks an attractive Indian man and woman look like. — Pour Moi

Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, but the definition of attractiveness is different for everyone. A recent study revealed the 50 most attractive nationalities based on data collected from Reddit, Daily Mail reported. 

The study, conducted by a swimwear brand, crunched the data by analysing the number of posts and upvotes that talked about attractive nations to discover which nationalities people are most attracted to.

Thousands of posts were analysed that referred to terms like attractive, sexy, beautiful, handsome, gorgeous, good-looking, pretty and hot along with a country. 

According to the study, India took the number one spot on the most attractive nationalities list while Pakistan came on the 27th. 

Meanwhile, the United States came second, Sweden third, Japan fourth, and Canada fifth. 

Even though the United Kingdom missed the top 10 list, the study revealed that British men are "thought of as the most attractive". 

Here is the list of the top 50 nationalities. 

  • India (2,628) - Reddit posts and upvotes
  • USA (1,936)
  • Sweden (1,899)
  • Japan (1,468)
  • Canada (1,312)
  • Brazil (1,096)
  • France (1,033)
  • Italy (1,024)
  • Ukraine (958)
  • Denmark 9(26)
  • Poland (919)
  • UK (773)
  • Germany (721)
  • Spain (594)
  • Mexico (587)
  • China (574)
  • Ireland (490)
  • Israel (482)
  • Netherlands (443)
  • Colombia (443)
  • Norway (419)
  • Turkey (416)
  • Australia (405)
  • New Zealand (390)
  • Lebanon (340)
  • Romania (330)
  • Pakistan (324)
  • Czech Republic (285)
  • Finland (259)
  • Greece (255)
  • Venezuela (250)
  • Ethiopia (245)
  • Philippines (234)
  • Thailand (197)
  • Portugal (171)
  • Vietnam (168)
  • Iceland (166)
  • Hungary (162)
  • Somalia (156)
  • Armenia (150)
  • Belgium (147)
  • Croatia (143)
  • Saudi Arabia (125)
  • Egypt (117)
  • Chile (116)
  • Cuba (92)
  • Albania (89)
  • Latvia (74)
  • Indonesia (73)
  • Switzerland (69)

Meanwhile, if you divide between a male and a female, the results are a bit different. 

In the most attractive make nationalities ranking, the UK takes the first spot with India second, Italy third, followed by USA and Sweden on the fourth and fifth place. 

However, India takes the number one place in the females' list with Japan in second place, Sweden in third, Poland in fourth and Italy on fifth.

Women

  • India
  • Japan
  • Sweden
  • Poland
  • Italy
  • Brazil
  • Ukraine
  • France
  • Israel
  • USA

Men

  • UK
  • India
  • Italy
  • USA
  • Sweden
  • Japan
  • France
  • Ireland
  • Belgium
  • Brazil 

An AI-generated tool, as a part of the study, was tasked to generate images of the top 14 attractive nationalities. We are posting the top five nationalities. 

Here's the picture of what AI thinks an attractive Indian man and woman look like. 

— Pour Moi
— Pour Moi 

The United States

— Pour Moi
— Pour Moi 

Sweden 

— Pour Moi
— Pour Moi 

Japan 

— Pour Moi
— Pour Moi 

Canada 

— Pour Moi
— Pour Moi 

"When it comes to the most attractive women around the world, Indian women top the list for Reddit users. With an extremely successful Bollywood movie scene, with women wearing gorgeous gowns and wearing equally as eye-catching make-up and hair, it's easy to see why these women have been crowned the most attractive," said Pour Moi.

More From Pakistan:

Restoration of Pakistan’s economy 'very difficult': Miftah Ismail

Restoration of Pakistan’s economy 'very difficult': Miftah Ismail
PIA unveils Hajj 2023 fares; operation to start from May 21

PIA unveils Hajj 2023 fares; operation to start from May 21
KP election date expected to be announced on March 6

KP election date expected to be announced on March 6
Qureshi, Asad Umar, Swati among 83 arrested in 'Jail Bharo' drive released

Qureshi, Asad Umar, Swati among 83 arrested in 'Jail Bharo' drive released
Pakistan-US counterterrorism dialogue on March 6-7

Pakistan-US counterterrorism dialogue on March 6-7
Aurat March organisers denied permission to hold rally in Lahore

Aurat March organisers denied permission to hold rally in Lahore
Pakistan to witness heatwave during March-May

Pakistan to witness heatwave during March-May
Terrorist gunned down in N Waziristan IBO

Terrorist gunned down in N Waziristan IBO
Pakistan to ‘reserve 50% Hajj quota’ for pilgrims paying in US dollars

Pakistan to ‘reserve 50% Hajj quota’ for pilgrims paying in US dollars
Withered without blooming: Body of Pakistani child drowned in Italy boat wreck identified

Withered without blooming: Body of Pakistani child drowned in Italy boat wreck identified
Peshawar policeman dismissed for viral TikTok statement

Peshawar policeman dismissed for viral TikTok statement
SHC issues notices in SECP commissioner's reappointment case

SHC issues notices in SECP commissioner's reappointment case