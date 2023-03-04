Where do Pakistan, India stand on most attractive nationalities list?

The picture shows what AI thinks an attractive Indian man and woman look like. — Pour Moi

Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, but the definition of attractiveness is different for everyone. A recent study revealed the 50 most attractive nationalities based on data collected from Reddit, Daily Mail reported.

The study, conducted by a swimwear brand, crunched the data by analysing the number of posts and upvotes that talked about attractive nations to discover which nationalities people are most attracted to.

Thousands of posts were analysed that referred to terms like attractive, sexy, beautiful, handsome, gorgeous, good-looking, pretty and hot along with a country.

According to the study, India took the number one spot on the most attractive nationalities list while Pakistan came on the 27th.



Meanwhile, the United States came second, Sweden third, Japan fourth, and Canada fifth.



Even though the United Kingdom missed the top 10 list, the study revealed that British men are "thought of as the most attractive".

Here is the list of the top 50 nationalities.

India (2,628) - Reddit posts and upvotes

USA (1,936)

Sweden (1,899)

Japan (1,468)

Canada (1,312)

Brazil (1,096)

France (1,033)

Italy (1,024)

Ukraine (958)

Denmark 9(26)

Poland (919)

UK (773)

Germany (721)

Spain (594)

Mexico (587)

China (574)

Ireland (490)

Israel (482)

Netherlands (443)

Colombia (443)

Norway (419)

Turkey (416)

Australia (405)

New Zealand (390)

Lebanon (340)

Romania (330)

Pakistan (324)

Czech Republic (285)

Finland (259)

Greece (255)

Venezuela (250)

Ethiopia (245)

Philippines (234)

Thailand (197)

Portugal (171)

Vietnam (168)

Iceland (166)

Hungary (162)

Somalia (156)

Armenia (150)

Belgium (147)

Croatia (143)

Saudi Arabia (125)

Egypt (117)

Chile (116)

Cuba (92)

Albania (89)

Latvia (74)

Indonesia (73)

Switzerland (69)

Meanwhile, if you divide between a male and a female, the results are a bit different.

In the most attractive make nationalities ranking, the UK takes the first spot with India second, Italy third, followed by USA and Sweden on the fourth and fifth place.

However, India takes the number one place in the females' list with Japan in second place, Sweden in third, Poland in fourth and Italy on fifth.

Women

India

Japan

Sweden

Poland

Italy

Brazil

Ukraine

France

Israel

USA

Men

UK

India

Italy

USA

Sweden

Japan

France

Ireland

Belgium

Brazil

An AI-generated tool, as a part of the study, was tasked to generate images of the top 14 attractive nationalities. We are posting the top five nationalities.



Here's the picture of what AI thinks an attractive Indian man and woman look like.

The United States

Sweden

Japan

Canada

"When it comes to the most attractive women around the world, Indian women top the list for Reddit users. With an extremely successful Bollywood movie scene, with women wearing gorgeous gowns and wearing equally as eye-catching make-up and hair, it's easy to see why these women have been crowned the most attractive," said Pour Moi.

