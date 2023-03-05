 
sports
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
AFP

Mbappe sets milestone as all-time top scorer for Paris Saint-Germain

By
AFP

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Paris Saint-Germains French forward Kylian Mbappe (R) jokes during a training session at clubs training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris on March 3, 2023, on the eve of the L1 football match against Nantes. AFP
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (R) jokes during a training session at club's training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris on March 3, 2023, on the eve of the L1 football match against Nantes. AFP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe became Paris Saint-Germain's all-time top scorer with his 201st goal for the club in their 4-2 win over Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The France superstar had equalled Edinson Cavani's previous record mark of 200 goals with a brace in last week's win at Marseille and went one better by netting in stoppage time at the Parc des Princes.

PSG had earlier squandered a two-goal lead as they prepared for their crunch trip to Bayern Munich, with Lionel Messi putting them ahead and a Jaouen Hadjam own goal making it 2-0 inside 17 minutes before Nantes fought back to draw level prior to half-time.

Ludovic Blas pulled one back for the visitors and Ignatius Ganago equalised, but Mbappe set up Danilo Pereira to put PSG back in front on the hour mark and then claimed his record-breaking goal late on.

Mbappe reached the record in just 247 appearances since signing from Monaco aged 18 in 2017.

The result sees PSG open up a lead of 11 points at the top of Ligue 1 before nearest rivals Marseille play on Sunday, and before the Qatar-owned club go to Bayern for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

They trail 1-0 from the first leg in Paris last month.

More From Sports:

Harlequins' Marcus Smith shines with win over Exeter

Harlequins' Marcus Smith shines with win over Exeter
Diego Simeone becomes legend with Atletico Madrid's record

Diego Simeone becomes legend with Atletico Madrid's record
Protests break out in Iran over schoolgirl illnesses

Protests break out in Iran over schoolgirl illnesses
PSL 2023: Azam Khan to win over critics with flab-to-fit Journey

PSL 2023: Azam Khan to win over critics with flab-to-fit Journey
PSL 2023: Mohammad Hasnain believes Quetta Gladiators can make it to playoffs

PSL 2023: Mohammad Hasnain believes Quetta Gladiators can make it to playoffs
Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez on cloud nine as star bags award

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez on cloud nine as star bags award
PSL 2023: Which foreign players have been named for women’s matches?

PSL 2023: Which foreign players have been named for women’s matches?
Cristiano Ronaldo bags another award

Cristiano Ronaldo bags another award
English Premier League: Clinical Man City see off Newcastle to close on Arsenal

English Premier League: Clinical Man City see off Newcastle to close on Arsenal
This cricketer considers criticising Babar Azam 'sin'

This cricketer considers criticising Babar Azam 'sin'
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars trump Multan Sultans to qualify for playoffs

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars trump Multan Sultans to qualify for playoffs
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars one win away from playoffs

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars one win away from playoffs