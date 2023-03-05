 
Showbiz
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Benny Dayal suffers injury after getting hit by drone at concert: See video

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Benny Dayal is a renowned Indian playback singer
Benny Dayal is a renowned Indian playback singer

Famous Indian singer Benny Dayal recently did a concert in Chennai where he ended up getting injured after he was hit by a drone while performing on stage.

A video has been circulating on the internet of his unexpected accident that took place during his concert at Cultural Fest of Vellore Institute of Technology.

The video shows Benny singing AR Rahman’s hit track Urvashi Urvashi on stage. While performing, a drone approach towards him. He steps back to save himself for the first time, but the drone approaches him the second time and hits him at the back of his head.

Dayal instantly drops on the stage on his knees as he witnesses extreme pain. His crew member immediately rushes towards him to help him.

The Badtameez Dil singer was taken to the nearest hospital without any delay. Reportedly, he has not suffered any serious injuries. He has had minor injuries on his fingers and the back of his head.

Recently, the singer shared his health update along with a special message for the drone operators. He also urged the authorities to ensure safety of the artists performing live on stage, reports PinkVilla.

He wrote: “All artists should make sure that they have a clause that the drone cannot come close to them while they are performing as their movement cannot be coordinated. You need a person with you who is specifically working on drones. Please, all colleges, companies, show or event organizers, get a certified drone operator because it's very dangerous. The person should be certified to operate a drone."

Benny Dayal is one of the most famous Indian playback singers. He has sung some very famous songs namely; Lat Lag Gayee, Let’s Nacho, Uff, Locha-e-ulfat and many more. 

More From Showbiz:

Sharmila Tagore recalls insane bullying after Taimur was born

Sharmila Tagore recalls insane bullying after Taimur was born

Shatrughan Sinha recalls time when he almost divorced his wife

Shatrughan Sinha recalls time when he almost divorced his wife

Saif Ali Khan gets annoyed by paparazzi, watch video

Saif Ali Khan gets annoyed by paparazzi, watch video
Kiara Advani replaces Katrina Kaif in Slice advertisement, fans react

Kiara Advani replaces Katrina Kaif in Slice advertisement, fans react

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’s first track ‘Shubho Shubho’ out now

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’s first track ‘Shubho Shubho’ out now

Farhan Saeed describes his 'most embarrassing moment'

Farhan Saeed describes his 'most embarrassing moment'
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to tie the knot in November: Reports

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to tie the knot in November: Reports
Arshad Warsi finally reacts after SEBI bans him and wife from stock market

Arshad Warsi finally reacts after SEBI bans him and wife from stock market
Nawazuddin Siddiqui restricts entry of wife Aaliya Siddiqui, children in their house

Nawazuddin Siddiqui restricts entry of wife Aaliya Siddiqui, children in their house
I did not see any poverty in Pakistan, says Javed Akhtar

I did not see any poverty in Pakistan, says Javed Akhtar
Sanjay Dutt to join star cast of 'Hera Pheri 3' as 'gangster'

Sanjay Dutt to join star cast of 'Hera Pheri 3' as 'gangster'
Pakistani short film 'Noor' secures best health-related film award at Cannes World Film Festival

Pakistani short film 'Noor' secures best health-related film award at Cannes World Film Festival