Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal's 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga': Trailer out now

'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' is set to stream on Neflix on March 24

Netflix original film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal is a suspense heist drama; the trailer of the film has been released.

The trailer gives audience a glimpse of violence and blood. But that’s not all, the film also offers audience a light romance to keep them gauged. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a perfect blend of action and suspense both.

Yami shared the trailer on her twitter along with a caption that read: “Yatri kripya dhyan de, the trailer for #ChorNikalKeBhaga HAS JUST LANDED! Is it a heist or a hijack? Find out when #ChorNikalKeBhaga arrives only on Netflix on March 24.”

The suspenseful trailer opens up with Sunny sitting in an investigative session while his face is filled with bruises. In the opening shot, he is being questioned about his bruises that he gets from an airplane filled with 150 passengers.

See trailer:

This is the first time, Gautam and Kaushal will be collaborating in a film but it doesn’t seem to be their first collab as the chemistry on-screen is just on point.



Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga also features Sharad Kelkar in the key role, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on March 24, reports IndiaToday.