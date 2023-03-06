 
pakistan
Monday Mar 06 2023
Salman Ashraf

9 Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Bolan 'suicide' blast

SASalman Ashraf

Monday Mar 06, 2023

In yet another terror incident, at least nine personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary were martyred while nine others sustained injuries in a bomb attack in Bolan, SSP Kachhi Mahmood Notezai told Geo News on Monday. 

According to the police, the blast occurred near the Kambri bridge area of Bolan and the injured are being shifted to Divisional Headquarters Hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kachhi, Mehmood Notezai, said that the preliminary evidence suggests it was a suicide attack, however, the exact nature of the blast could be ascertained after the investigations.

He said that a bomb disposal team reached the site of the incident and the area is being searched after the explosion.

The police said that three of the injured are in critical condition and are being shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Sibi.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident, saying that the elements involved in terrorism want to achieve nefarious goals through cowardly actions.

"A conspiracy is being hatched to keep the province from progressing by creating unrest and instability," he said, assuring that all these conspiracies will be foiled with the support of the people.

He offered his condolences to the families of those who were martyred.

Medical superintendent of Quetta's Civil Hospital said that emergency had been imposed at the facility and all the staff including consultants, doctors, pharmacists and paramedics had been called for duty. He said that all staff and doctors were present in the general and emergency wards and operation theatres.

— This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 

