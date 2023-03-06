Holiday announced in Lahore on March 11

Followers of Madhu Lal arrive at the shrine during the 431st Urs. — Online/File

The Punjab government on Monday announced a holiday in Lahore on March 11 on account of the annual Urs (death anniversary) of Hazrat Shah Hussain, popularly known as Madhu Lal Hussain.

"It is hereby notified for the general public that a Local Holiday in Lahore District shall be observed on 11th March, 2023 (Saturday), on account of "Annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Madhu Lal Hussain (R.A)," states the notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department of the provincial government.



"The holiday will be observed only at the district level and its subordinated offices located in Lahore district," said the notification.