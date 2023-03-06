Ushna Shah mourns loss of 'uncle' Qavi Khan

Ushna Shah says it was always a dream to work with Qavi's uncle. — Facebook/Ushna Shah

Newly-wed Ushna Shah on Monday mourned the loss of her "uncle" veteran actor Qavi Khan.

"It was always a dream to work with Qavi uncle," tweeted Ushna.

The actress while remembering the late actor noted that Qavi was a "highly respected and loved member of the fraternity". She said that the actor may have passed away but his "legacy will live on".



Qavi passed away in Canada, where he was staying for his treatment, Arts Council of Pakistan President Muhammad Ahmad Shah confirmed late Sunday night.

“Qavi had been unwell recently,” Shah said. He prayed that may God rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The demise of the actor was regretted by many as actors and politicians offered their condolences and prayed for the deceased.