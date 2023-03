Renowned Pakistani actor Qavi Khan. — Twitter/@MaheenFaisal20

Renowned Pakistani actor Qavi Khan passed away in Canada, where he was staying for his treatment, Arts Council Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah confirmed late on Sunday. He was 80.

“Qavi had been unwell recently,” Shah said.

As a nod to the late actor’s prowess and talent, Shah referred to him as a “great actor who had left an indelible mark on the showbiz industry”.

More to follow...