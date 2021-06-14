 
Monday Jun 14 2021
President of Arts Council announces awards for best TV drama, film

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Ahmad Shah has said that the prestigious award will help the film and drama industry uphold a certain standard  

President of the Arts Council Ahmad Shah has announced a series of awards that will honour the industry's best dramas and films across all TV channels.

He added that the award will be prestigious as it will be granted the status of a national award. 

The nominations will be based upon a pool of dramas and films across all channels from which some of the best will be chosen. 

The award show, which is expected to be held in December in Karachi, will be divided in multiple categories. 

According to Shah there will be multiple juries, for the various categories, which while consist of experts from various fields.

"It will be given in the same way as the Pride of Performance. The award will allow films and dramas to uphold a certain standard in the industry," he said. 

