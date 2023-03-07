 
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
Anushka Sharma reminisces 'childhood memories' in a video montage

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Anuhska Sharma revisits her school and old residence in Madhya Pradesh
Anuhska Sharma goes down the memory lane as she reminisces her childhood days, also drops a video montage filled with memories.

She posted a video with a caption “Revisiting MHOW, MP. The place where I first learnt to swim as a kid, the place where my brother tricked me to ask for a video game on MY birthday which only he played with of course, place where I had many scooter rides with my dad and the place that will always have a piece of my heart.”

The montage video begins with a title that reads ‘a walk down the memory lane’. Anushka revisited MHOW, Madhya Pradesh recently and hence captured all those memorable places where she spent her childhood. The video showed glimpse of MHOW cantonment, army school and her old residence.

Sharma is one of the most prominent names of the Bollywood industry. She made her debut with film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Since her debut film, she has been known to be one of the most talented actors in the industry.

She tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017. The actress took a break from the screen as she went on her maternity leave.

Anushka Sharman is now gearing up to make her comeback on the screen with Chakda Xpress after a break of four years. The film is based on the story of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, reports Pinkvilla. 

