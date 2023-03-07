PSL 2023: Can Sarfaraz Ahmed play next match?

Sarfaraz Ahmed during a training session of Quetta Gladiators. — Twitter/@TeamQuetta

ISLAMABAD: Quetta Gladiators got a sigh of relief on Tuesday after scans showed that their skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed did not get any major injury due to Naseem Shah’s fiery bowling.

Sarfaraz was hit on his ring finger while keeping wickets off Naseem Shah during Gladiators' Pakistan Super League match against Karachi Kings.

The wicketkeeper-batter went off the field but returned to bat after taking painkillers.

The Quetta skipper was taken to hospital after the game for further scans and the management has confirmed that chances of a fracture have been ruled out.

However, the team management shared that Sarfaraz is still feeling pain and signs of swelling are still there.

"Doctors will continue to monitor his condition and a decision on his participation in the next match will be taken after assessment in the morning,” a team official told Geo News.

During yesterday's match, despite losing their skipper to an injury, Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by four wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Martin Guptill proved to be a real threat to the Kings as he single-handedly won the must-win game for Gladiators.

Following his maiden PSL hundred against Kings in their previous match during this season, Guptill once again showed his dominance and led Gladiators to a four-wicket victory.