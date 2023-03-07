 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Jake Gyllenhaal thanks UFC, 'incredible fans' after filming scenes for ‘Road House’ remake

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Jake Gyllenhaal thanks UFC, incredible fans after filming scenes for ‘Road House’ remake
Jake Gyllenhaal thanks UFC, 'incredible fans' after filming scenes for ‘Road House’ remake

Jake Gyllenhaal shared an incredible behind-the-scenes video of his appearance at the UFC 285 where he filmed live fight scenes for his upcoming movie Road House.

The Guilty actor expressed his gratitude to the UFC and all his 'incredible fans' on Instagram on Monday.

Gyllenhaal, 42, made headlines for his stunning appearance at the game, where he flashed his sculpted physique to shoot scenes in front of a live audience for the 'reimagined' remake of the 1989 cult classic.

The Nightcrawler star posted a video montage of clips that had been taken at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas amid filming.

The clip featured cheering crowd expressing their sheer excitement as they got a firsthand look of the 'fake' battle between Gyllenhaal and his rival in the movie, played by actor and former UFC mixed martial fighter, Jay Hieron.

Gyllenhaal sent his utmost thanks to his fans in the caption. He wrote, “Thank you to the @UFC, (Ultimate Fight Championship), all the fighters and the incredible fans for letting us play this weekend.”

The Oscar-nominated actor teased his 7.7 million followers and added, “You are all the best…SO much more to come! @roadhousemovie.”

Gyllenhaal starred Road House remake will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. 

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group TXT hit 100 million views on their ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ music video

K-pop group TXT hit 100 million views on their ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ music video
Haechan from K-pop group NCT faces house invasion by fans

Haechan from K-pop group NCT faces house invasion by fans
Nicolas Cage doesn't 'need to be in' Marvel Cinematic Universe

Nicolas Cage doesn't 'need to be in' Marvel Cinematic Universe
Jeremy Renner pictured in public for first time since snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner pictured in public for first time since snowplough accident
Priyanka Chopra on performing action stunts in ‘Citadel:’ ‘I don’t cover my scar anymore’

Priyanka Chopra on performing action stunts in ‘Citadel:’ ‘I don’t cover my scar anymore’
'65' star Adam Driver pokes holes in film's fan theory

'65' star Adam Driver pokes holes in film's fan theory

Steven Spielberg rates his 'perfect' movie

Steven Spielberg rates his 'perfect' movie
BBC presenter Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock given Barbie honour

BBC presenter Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock given Barbie honour
Phoebe Waller-Bridge announces $120,000 fund for Fringe festival artists

Phoebe Waller-Bridge announces $120,000 fund for Fringe festival artists
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn backs co-star amid online abuse

'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn backs co-star amid online abuse
K-pop group New Jeans become Levi’s Global Ambassadors

K-pop group New Jeans become Levi’s Global Ambassadors
Bruce Willis's wife shares emotional appeal to paparazzi

Bruce Willis's wife shares emotional appeal to paparazzi