Jake Gyllenhaal thanks UFC, 'incredible fans' after filming scenes for ‘Road House’ remake

Jake Gyllenhaal shared an incredible behind-the-scenes video of his appearance at the UFC 285 where he filmed live fight scenes for his upcoming movie Road House.

The Guilty actor expressed his gratitude to the UFC and all his 'incredible fans' on Instagram on Monday.

Gyllenhaal, 42, made headlines for his stunning appearance at the game, where he flashed his sculpted physique to shoot scenes in front of a live audience for the 'reimagined' remake of the 1989 cult classic.

The Nightcrawler star posted a video montage of clips that had been taken at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas amid filming.

The clip featured cheering crowd expressing their sheer excitement as they got a firsthand look of the 'fake' battle between Gyllenhaal and his rival in the movie, played by actor and former UFC mixed martial fighter, Jay Hieron.



Gyllenhaal sent his utmost thanks to his fans in the caption. He wrote, “Thank you to the @UFC, (Ultimate Fight Championship), all the fighters and the incredible fans for letting us play this weekend.”

The Oscar-nominated actor teased his 7.7 million followers and added, “You are all the best…SO much more to come! @roadhousemovie.”

Gyllenhaal starred Road House remake will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.