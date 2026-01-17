Blake Shelton makes come back to eliminate ‘dry January’

Blake Shelton is never leaving his fans alone.

The country music star, who ran successfully his Vegas residency last year, is back this January too. On January 15, he reprised his Vegas show at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum.

Shelton without wasting a minute raised the crowd’s enthusiasm, coming on stage to Pour Me Drink, his song with Post Malone, which netted the duo a CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year.

He was quick to raise a toast to the crowd, seemingly a full cocktail, Shelton jokingly aired out his opinions on Dry January.

"I hope you guys aren't doing that no drink January or whatever the hell that s--- is, man. It’s stupid. This is country music, okay?” he told the rowdy crowd. "Take the night off if you are."

Shelton, 49, last year, performed six shows in Vegas. The dates were divided throughout the month.

However, the new version of the 90-minute show was similar to last year’s version, this year’s show includes new material like Stay Country or Die Tryin’, his newest No. 1 single, which topped the charts earlier in the week.

"This is the only time during this residency that I'll be able to say this, but this week, today, we are celebrating my 31st No. 1 song that we just had this year," he said before performing his newest chart topper.

"It’s right now. It's freaking me out. That's why I'm saying you guys aren't doing the no-drink January thing, because I'm celebrating. This is my one chance to celebrate this thing."

With Shelton on stage, the crowd’s energy was palpable even for a weekday.

"It’s never Thursdays in Las Vegas, only Saturdays," Shelton quipped with a grin.

The singer's remaining dates for the residency run are January 18, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30 and 31.