SHC suspends ECP’s notification for by-polls on 9 NA seats in Karachi

In a relief for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday temporarily barred the Election Commission of Pakistan from holding by-elections on nine National Assembly constituencies in Karachi, where by-polls were scheduled to take place on March 16.

The NA seats fell vacant as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified the PTI lawmakers after Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted their resignations. More than 120 MNAs belonging to the PTI tendered their resignations en masse after Imran Khan's government was ousted through a no-confidence motion in April last year.

The SHC issued the order while hearing a petition filed by PTI’s Faheem Khan and others against the acceptance of their resignation by the NA speaker.

The court, after hearing the arguments, suspended the notification issued by the ECP on January 13 for holding by-polls on the vacant NA seats. The counsels of the ECP and the federal government sought time to submit their reply in the case.

The constituencies where by-elections have been put on halt include, NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III, NA-242 Karachi East-I, NA-243 Karachi East-II, NA-244 Karachi East-III, NA-247 Karachi South-II, NA-250 Karachi West-III, NA-252 Karachi West-V, NA-254 Karachi Central-II and NA-265 Quetta-II.

PHC suspends elections schedule

The Peshawar High Court had on March 3 suspended the schedule of by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on National Assembly seats.

The development came when the court issued its reserved judgement in the case against the resignations of PTI’s National Assembly members and the postponement of by-polls.

Consequently, the court postponed by-elections on National Assembly seats in the province and also suspended the schedule of the by-polls which were to be held on March 16 and 19.