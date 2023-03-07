 
sports
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023 points table: Islamabad United retain second spot after IU vs MS clash

SDSports Desk

Multan Sultans batter and Islamabad United player during the 24th match of the eighth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 7, 2023. — PSL
Following their victory in the 24th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Islamabad United retained their spot in second place on the points table.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans remain in the third spot after United trumped the Sultans by two wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, following a nailbiting clash.

Team

Match

Won

Lost

Points

Net run rate

LAHORE QALANDARS 862120.938
ISLAMABAD UNITED86212-0.056
MULTAN SULTANS84480.491
PESHAWAR ZALMI
7438-0.509
  KARACHI KINGS
92740.358
QUETTA GLADIATORS 
8264-1.344

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.

