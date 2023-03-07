PSL 2023 points table: Islamabad United retain second spot after IU vs MS clash

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023
Following their victory in the 24th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Islamabad United retained their spot in second place on the points table.
Meanwhile, Multan Sultans remain in the third spot after United trumped the Sultans by two wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, following a nailbiting clash.
Team
Match
Won
Lost
Points
Net run rate
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|8
|6
|2
|12
|0.938
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|8
|6
|2
|12
|-0.056
|MULTAN SULTANS
|8
|4
|4
|8
|0.491
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|7
|4
|3
|8
|-0.509
| KARACHI KINGS
|9
|2
|7
|4
|0.358
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-1.344
The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.