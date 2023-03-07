PSL 2023 points table: Islamabad United retain second spot after IU vs MS clash

Multan Sultans batter and Islamabad United player during the 24th match of the eighth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 7, 2023. — PSL

Following their victory in the 24th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Islamabad United retained their spot in second place on the points table.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans remain in the third spot after United trumped the Sultans by two wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, following a nailbiting clash.

Team Match Won Lost Points Net run rate LAHORE QALANDARS 8 6 2 12 0.938 ISLAMABAD UNITED 8 6 2 12 -0.056 MULTAN SULTANS 8 4 4 8 0.491

PESHAWAR ZALMI

7 4 3 8 -0.509 KARACHI KINGS

9 2 7 4 0.358 QUETTA GLADIATORS

8 2 6 4 -1.344

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.

