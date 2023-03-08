 
Pakistan to play T20 series against Afghanistan in Sharjah

Pakistan play against Afghanistan during Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on September 22, 2018. — Twitter/ICC
  • This is first of a kind bilateral series between two nations. 
  • Second and third matches to be played on March 27 and 29. 
  • ACB chairman hopes for extending Afghanistan's ties with Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: Afghanistan will host a three-match T20 bilateral series with Pakistan, scheduled to start on March 25 in Sharjah, The News reported on Wednesday. 

This is the first of a kind bilateral series of multiple matches between the two nations. 

The second match of the series will take place on March 27 with the decider to be played on March 29. All the matches will be held after Iftar. 

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight final will be played on March 19 after which Pakistan's national team will travel to Sharjah on March 23 to play the three-match series. 

According to International Cricket Council (ICC), both teams played a solitary ODI in Sharjah back in 2012 and a T20I in 2013 at the same venue. Both matches were won by Pakistan

The two neighbouring countries have only met in multi-team events apart from this. 

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Chairman Mirwais Ashraf hoped for extending Afghanistan's ties with Pakistan through this series. 

“We are hopeful and looking forward to extending our ties with PCB, as well as continuing great partnerships and frequent cricketing assignments with them, which will help us further strengthen our team and our cricket altogether.

"Overall, we are excited to host and play Pakistan in what will be a thrilling series of cricket games between the two countries.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi said: "I am delighted that inaugural Pakistan versus Afghanistan T20I series will be played later this month in a city that has a large ex-pat community and which has always supported cricketers from both countries."

