PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed ruled out of today's clash against Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed plays a shot during his side's match against Peshawar Zalmi. — PCB

Following his injury in the last game, Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been ruled out of his side's clash against Peshawar Zalmi today.

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz will lead Quetta in Sarfaraz's absence with Bismillah Khan named as the wicketkeeper's replacement.

Sarfaraz was injured after he copped a blow on his left ring finger due to a fiery delivery by pacer Naseem Shah in Monday's match against Karachi Kings.

The Gladiators' skipper was taken to a local hospital for scans.

The reports had revealed that there is no fracture, however the former Pakistan captain is still suffering from pain.

Due the injury Sarfaraz was also unable to continue wicketkeeping duties during the last 2.2 overs of the innings. In his place, Umar Akmal kept the wickets for the remainder of the innings.

However, when his side needed him to come out with the bat, Sarfaraz made his way to the crease after taking pain killers. His finger was also heavily bandaged in order to ensure that the injury was not aggravated.

After scoring his maiden PSL hundred that too against Kings in their previous match during this season, Martin Guptill once again showed his dominance and led Gladiators to a four-wicket victory.

Set to chase 165 runs in 22nd PSL 8 contest, Gladiators' batting line once again faltered. Youngster Omair Bin Yousuf (8) fell in second over followed by a series of back-to-back dismissals.

Iftikhar Ahmed failed to score once again during this year's PSL as he could only add four runs to the total.

Gladiators were 63-5 when Guptill alongside skipper Sarfaraz took charge of the innings. The two batters scored 95 runs in 57 balls together with Guptill being the major contributor.

Guptill scored unbeaten 86 runs as Gladiators cruised to a much-needed victory. His powerful knock included nine boundaries and four maximums. Sarfaraz contributed 29 off 25 in his team's victory.