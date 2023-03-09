 
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
AFP

Switzerland sees first case of prisoner assisted suicide

By
AFP

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

A bed in a hospital. Representational image by Unsplash
A bed in a hospital. Representational image by Unsplash

GENEVA: A prisoner in Switzerland has reportedly ended his life with the assistance of an assisted suicide organization, marking the first such case in the country, according to a media report in Thursday's edition of the WochenZeitung weekly.

The report did not disclose the name of the man, but stated that he passed away on February 28 with the help of the Exit organization.

Under the directives of the Swiss Academy of Medical Sciences, suicide assistance is reserved to those suffering serious illness of loss of physical capacity causing "unbearable suffering."

It was the first time a prisoner was allowed an assisted suicide in Switzerland.

"Due to data and identity protection, we cannot give any information on assisted or accompanied suicides," Exit told AFP.

The Zurich region’s justice and home affairs directorate confirmed to Swiss news agency ATS that an assisted suicide had taken place, but gave no information on the prisoner involved.

The procedure usually takes place at the person’s home, at the home of a relative or in a nursing home or hospital.

