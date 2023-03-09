Satish Kaushik passes away at 66, confirms best friend Anupam Kher

Satish Kaushik dies due to a heart attack

Versatile actor of Bollywood Satish Kaushik has passed away in Gurugram at the age of 66.

Reportedly, the cause of his sudden death was heart attack. The actor was going to Gurugram to meet someone. While he was travelling, his health deteriorated in the car and he suffered a heart attack.

At present, the Kaagaz actor’s body is at the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram. After the postmortem, the body will be brought to Mumbai for cremation, reports.

Satish’s sudden death was confirmed by his best friend also an actor Anupam Kher. He shared the shocking news on his twitter account. He wrote in Hindi: “I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Both, Anupam and Satish were friends from the National School of Drama, and Film and Television Institute of India.

The 66-year old was known to for his phenomenal acting skills. May it be a serious role or comic role; he has always brought life to the character and to the films. Some of his very famous films are: Deewana Mastana, Ram Lakhan, Chhatriwali, Saajan Chale Sasural. One of his most notable works was his role in Mr India where he played the role of Calendar.

Satish Kaushik also directed a numerous film, namely; Tere Naam, Karzzz, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kaagaz and more, reports Pinkvilla.