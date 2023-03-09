 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Ram Charan in talks for Hollywood project?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Ram Charan reveals the names of the Hollywood stars he wishes to work with
Ram Charan reveals the names of the Hollywood stars he wishes to work with

Actor Ram Charan, who has been receiving love and appreciation from all over the globe after film RRR, is all set to make his Hollywood debut soon.

Ram recently featured in Sam Fragaso’s podcast where he revealed that he is in talks with the some renowned directors of Hollywood for his debut. 

He further shared with Indiatoday that the official announcement regarding his Hollywood project will be out in a few days. RRR star also revealed that he wishes to work with Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt

His Hollywood debut news came out a day after he made an appearance in David Poland series DP/30 where he said: “Who doesn’t want to be a Hollywood actor?”

The Tollywood actor stated: “The world is coming together, it’s becoming one, and I feel cinema is also going to be known as ‘global cinema’. It’s no longer Hollywood or Bollywood, all the woods are going to burn out. (There should be) exchange of culture, exchange of talent… I really want all your directors to experience us as actors, and I would like to do the same. It’ll be a great synergy.”

Ram Charan and the whole team of RRR are currently in the USA ahead of the Oscars to attend the 95th Academy Awards. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus film has been nominated in the category of Best Original Song, reports News18.  

More From Showbiz:

Kriti Sanon shares how Prabhas reacted to Varun Dhawan's joke on 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja'

Kriti Sanon shares how Prabhas reacted to Varun Dhawan's joke on 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja'
Sushmita Sen pens an empowering message for 'Women's Day 2023'

Sushmita Sen pens an empowering message for 'Women's Day 2023'
Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar's 'Holi party' a day before death

Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar's 'Holi party' a day before death
Satish Kaushik's sudden death: Celebs mourn his demise

Satish Kaushik's sudden death: Celebs mourn his demise
Satish Kaushik passes away at 66, confirms best friend Anupam Kher

Satish Kaushik passes away at 66, confirms best friend Anupam Kher
Comment: There is a difference between golf and hockey

Comment: There is a difference between golf and hockey
Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others send out 'Women's Day' wishes

Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others send out 'Women's Day' wishes
Amitabh Bachchan expresses feelings on 'not being able to celebrate Holi'

Amitabh Bachchan expresses feelings on 'not being able to celebrate Holi'
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar': Day 1 collection

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar': Day 1 collection
Chitrangda Singh gives special message on 'Women's Day 2023'

Chitrangda Singh gives special message on 'Women's Day 2023'
Sushmita Sen shares health update with fans: 'Cleared by my cardiologist'

Sushmita Sen shares health update with fans: 'Cleared by my cardiologist'
WATCH: After PSL, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan presents his version of Kaifi Khalil’s 'Kahani Suno'

WATCH: After PSL, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan presents his version of Kaifi Khalil’s 'Kahani Suno'