 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar': Hrithik Roshan reviews film

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Hrithik Roshan praises Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor
Hrithik Roshan praises Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Actor Hrithik Roshan watches Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, also shares his review over the film.

According to him, the film it is very difficult to get the rom-com genre right. He thinks that Ranbir and Shraddha did an amazing job in the film.

Taking it to his twitter, he wrote: "Loved #TuJoothiMainMakkaar! So difficult to get this genre right! Well done to the entire team! Great work by everyone!! Ranbir and Shraddha are so good!

One of the entertainment editors of Indiatoday, Tushar Joshi also penned a review over the film.

He wrote: "The writing in TJMM swings from being insanely funny (most of the second half climax) to awkwardly cringe (the family nokjhok of the first half). In fact the second half picks up so well, that you feel Ranjan has a set of fresh writers to flesh out the complex love story. Ranbir Kapoor’s casanova act isn’t fresh, but his enthusiasm in every scene deserves a pat. He moulds himself impeccably to become part of the Luv Ranjan multiverse. I am calling it a multiverse because there is a complete crossover scene with Ranjan’s favourite actors - Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharucha. Without going into the spoiler territory, I can say that Kartik and Nushrratt’s scenes are a major highlight of the film."

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan. The film released in theatres on March 8, reports Indiatoday

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan offers condolence over Satish Kaushik's sudden death

Salman Khan offers condolence over Satish Kaushik's sudden death
Satish Kaushik's death: Neena Gupta bids farewell to decades old friend: See video

Satish Kaushik's death: Neena Gupta bids farewell to decades old friend: See video
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 'Holi' with Preity Zinta in LA: See pics

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 'Holi' with Preity Zinta in LA: See pics
Ram Charan in talks for Hollywood project?

Ram Charan in talks for Hollywood project?

Kriti Sanon shares how Prabhas reacted to Varun Dhawan's joke on 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja'

Kriti Sanon shares how Prabhas reacted to Varun Dhawan's joke on 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja'
Sushmita Sen pens an empowering message for 'Women's Day 2023'

Sushmita Sen pens an empowering message for 'Women's Day 2023'
Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar's 'Holi party' a day before death

Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar's 'Holi party' a day before death
Satish Kaushik's sudden death: Celebs mourn his demise

Satish Kaushik's sudden death: Celebs mourn his demise
Satish Kaushik passes away at 66, confirms best friend Anupam Kher

Satish Kaushik passes away at 66, confirms best friend Anupam Kher
Comment: There is a difference between golf and hockey

Comment: There is a difference between golf and hockey
Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others send out 'Women's Day' wishes

Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others send out 'Women's Day' wishes
Amitabh Bachchan expresses feelings on 'not being able to celebrate Holi'

Amitabh Bachchan expresses feelings on 'not being able to celebrate Holi'