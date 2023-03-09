Ranbir Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar': Hrithik Roshan reviews film

Hrithik Roshan praises Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Actor Hrithik Roshan watches Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, also shares his review over the film.

According to him, the film it is very difficult to get the rom-com genre right. He thinks that Ranbir and Shraddha did an amazing job in the film.

Taking it to his twitter, he wrote: "Loved #TuJoothiMainMakkaar! So difficult to get this genre right! Well done to the entire team! Great work by everyone!! Ranbir and Shraddha are so good!

One of the entertainment editors of Indiatoday, Tushar Joshi also penned a review over the film.

He wrote: "The writing in TJMM swings from being insanely funny (most of the second half climax) to awkwardly cringe (the family nokjhok of the first half). In fact the second half picks up so well, that you feel Ranjan has a set of fresh writers to flesh out the complex love story. Ranbir Kapoor’s casanova act isn’t fresh, but his enthusiasm in every scene deserves a pat. He moulds himself impeccably to become part of the Luv Ranjan multiverse. I am calling it a multiverse because there is a complete crossover scene with Ranjan’s favourite actors - Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharucha. Without going into the spoiler territory, I can say that Kartik and Nushrratt’s scenes are a major highlight of the film."

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan. The film released in theatres on March 8, reports Indiatoday.