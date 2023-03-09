 
sports
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Islamabad United suffer major blow as Azam Khan sustains injury

By
SDSports Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Islamabad Uniteds Azam Khan. — PSL/File
Islamabad United's Azam Khan. — PSL/File

Islamabad United have suffered a major blow as their hard-hitting batter Azam Khan has sustained an injury, ruling him out of the second leg of the ongoing match against Lahore Qalandars at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

"He will not be available to bat in the second innings of the PSL Match 26, against Lahore Qalandars," the United said in a tweet.

In the 13th over of the first innings, Azam sustained an injury on the ring finger of his left hand while keeping. Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz took charge as a keeper in his absence for the remaining overs.

During the commentary, Urdu commentator Tariq Saeed confirmed that Azam has been taken to the hospital for scans.

Azam's absence from the match is a major blow to United as he has played an important role in their PSL campaign this year.

The hard-hitting batter has scored 280 runs in nine matches so far and has two fifties in his account.

More From Sports:

Women’s League to narrow gap between Pakistan and top cricketing nations: Muneeba Ali

Women’s League to narrow gap between Pakistan and top cricketing nations: Muneeba Ali
Pak vs Afg: Schedule revised for three-match T20I series

Pak vs Afg: Schedule revised for three-match T20I series
Details of Legends League Cricket 2023 revealed

Details of Legends League Cricket 2023 revealed
What is Erin Holland 'obsessed' with?

What is Erin Holland 'obsessed' with?
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars hand 227-run target to Islamabad United

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars hand 227-run target to Islamabad United
LQ vs IU: All you need to know about today’s clash

LQ vs IU: All you need to know about today’s clash
PSL 2023: Jason Roy to remember record-breaking knock for rest of his life

PSL 2023: Jason Roy to remember record-breaking knock for rest of his life
PSL 2023: Simon Doull not happy with Babar Azam’s hundred against Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2023: Simon Doull not happy with Babar Azam’s hundred against Quetta Gladiators
Mendis triggers fireworks to lift Sri Lanka to 120-1 at lunch

Mendis triggers fireworks to lift Sri Lanka to 120-1 at lunch
Swiatek sets sights on fresh success at Indian Wells

Swiatek sets sights on fresh success at Indian Wells

Messi, Mbappe fail to inspire PSG as Bayern Munich secure quarter-final spot

Messi, Mbappe fail to inspire PSG as Bayern Munich secure quarter-final spot
Neymar set for ankle surgery in Qatar led by UK specialist

Neymar set for ankle surgery in Qatar led by UK specialist