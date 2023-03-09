PSL 2023: Islamabad United suffer major blow as Azam Khan sustains injury

Islamabad United's Azam Khan. — PSL/File

Islamabad United have suffered a major blow as their hard-hitting batter Azam Khan has sustained an injury, ruling him out of the second leg of the ongoing match against Lahore Qalandars at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

"He will not be available to bat in the second innings of the PSL Match 26, against Lahore Qalandars," the United said in a tweet.

In the 13th over of the first innings, Azam sustained an injury on the ring finger of his left hand while keeping. Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz took charge as a keeper in his absence for the remaining overs.



During the commentary, Urdu commentator Tariq Saeed confirmed that Azam has been taken to the hospital for scans.



Azam's absence from the match is a major blow to United as he has played an important role in their PSL campaign this year.

The hard-hitting batter has scored 280 runs in nine matches so far and has two fifties in his account.