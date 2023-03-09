 
sports
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars set new record after beating Islamabad United

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Lahore Qalandars in action during their match against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi, on March 9, 2023. — PSL
Lahore Qalandars in action during their match against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi, on March 9, 2023. — PSL 

RAWALPINDI: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars Thursday set a new Pakistan Super League (PSL) record after defeating Islamabad United at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars defeated United by a huge margin of 119 runs, registering a new record.

The Qalandars have also become the only team to win two matches in a single PSL season by more than a 100-run margin — one against United today and the other against the same team on February 27 (110 runs).

Before Qalandars, Multan Sultans held the record of the highest margin victory as they defeated Quetta Gladiators by 117 runs in Lahore during the previous season.

Following the impressive victory, Qalandars have secured their place in the tournament's qualifier round, and they will be seen in action on their home ground — Gaddafi Stadium — on March 15.

More From Sports:

Danni Wyatt hopeful to inspire young cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan

Danni Wyatt hopeful to inspire young cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan
PSL 2023: Islamabad United suffer major blow as Azam Khan sustains injury

PSL 2023: Islamabad United suffer major blow as Azam Khan sustains injury
PSL 2023: Sarafaz Ahmed reacts to Muhammad Nawaz's captaincy in PZ vs QG clash

PSL 2023: Sarafaz Ahmed reacts to Muhammad Nawaz's captaincy in PZ vs QG clash

Women’s League to narrow gap between Pakistan and top cricketing nations: Muneeba Ali

Women’s League to narrow gap between Pakistan and top cricketing nations: Muneeba Ali
Pak vs Afg: Schedule revised for three-match T20I series

Pak vs Afg: Schedule revised for three-match T20I series
Details of Legends League Cricket 2023 revealed

Details of Legends League Cricket 2023 revealed
What is Erin Holland 'obsessed' with?

What is Erin Holland 'obsessed' with?
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars sail to victory over Islamabad United

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars sail to victory over Islamabad United
LQ vs IU: All you need to know about today’s clash

LQ vs IU: All you need to know about today’s clash
PSL 2023: Jason Roy to remember record-breaking knock for rest of his life

PSL 2023: Jason Roy to remember record-breaking knock for rest of his life
PSL 2023: Simon Doull not happy with Babar Azam’s hundred against Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2023: Simon Doull not happy with Babar Azam’s hundred against Quetta Gladiators
Mendis triggers fireworks to lift Sri Lanka to 120-1 at lunch

Mendis triggers fireworks to lift Sri Lanka to 120-1 at lunch