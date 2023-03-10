 
amazing
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
AFP

Judge acquits man accused of harassing neighbour with middle finger

By
AFP

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Flipping the proverbial bird is a God-given, says a judge. Unsplash.
Flipping the proverbial bird is a God-given, says a judge. Unsplash.

MONTREAL: Giving your neighbor the finger, while maybe not polite, is protected as part of the bird-flipper’s right to freedom of expression under the Canadian Constitution, a judge recently ruled.

In a 26-page decision, Judge Dennis Galiatsatos of the French-speaking province of Quebec dismissed a case against a man accused of harassing his neighbor in a Montreal suburb.

"To be abundantly clear, it is not a crime to give someone the finger," he said in a ruling dated February 24.

"Flipping the proverbial bird is a God-given, Charter enshrined right that belongs to every red-blooded Canadian," he added, referring to Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The accused, Neall Epstein, a teacher and father of two, had been arrested by police in May 2021 for threatening and flipping off his neighbor in Beaconsfield, Quebec.

The gesture "may not be civil, it may not be polite, it may not be gentlemanly... Nevertheless, it does not trigger criminal liability," Galiatsatos ruled.

He added that despite common vernacular, "cases aren’t actually thrown out," but that in this matter "the Court is inclined to actually take the file and throw it out the window."

"Alas," Galiatsatos said, "the courtrooms of the Montreal courthouse do not have windows."

More From Amazing:

Switzerland sees first case of assisted suicide by prisoner

Switzerland sees first case of assisted suicide by prisoner
WATCH: Horrifying moment when car crashed into live podcast broadcast in Texas

WATCH: Horrifying moment when car crashed into live podcast broadcast in Texas
CNN anchor gives birth to baby girl on bathroom floor

CNN anchor gives birth to baby girl on bathroom floor

UNESCO chief underlines restoration efforts in Iraq

UNESCO chief underlines restoration efforts in Iraq
WATCH: Tom and Jerry predicted use of AI '60 years ago'

WATCH: Tom and Jerry predicted use of AI '60 years ago'
WATCH: 'Ghost Rider' tractor 'starts on its own', slams into India shop

WATCH: 'Ghost Rider' tractor 'starts on its own', slams into India shop
Selfie obsession: 'Deadly' trend needs to be declared health hazard

Selfie obsession: 'Deadly' trend needs to be declared health hazard
Man claims he drank 'own urine, ate worms' while lost in Amazon jungle

Man claims he drank 'own urine, ate worms' while lost in Amazon jungle
Rare songbird sighted again after over 2 decades

Rare songbird sighted again after over 2 decades
WATCH: Man with world's 'longest tongue' uses it to paint

WATCH: Man with world's 'longest tongue' uses it to paint
Snakes, lizards and desserts meet in Malaysia's first reptile cafe

Snakes, lizards and desserts meet in Malaysia's first reptile cafe
Qatari breaks Guinness world record for most matches attended at FIFA World Cup

Qatari breaks Guinness world record for most matches attended at FIFA World Cup