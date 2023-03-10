 
Quetta police team reaches Lahore to arrest Imran Khan

PTI chief Imran Khan addressing a public rally. — AFP/File
  • A local court in Quetta had issued arrest warrant for PTI chief.
  • FIR was registered for maligning state institutions.
  • Case was lodged after Imran Khan's controversial speech on Sunday.

LAHORE: A Quetta police team has arrived in Lahore to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in compliance with a court order.

According to Geo News, a five-member team led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigations Nadeem had arrived in Lahore to arrest the PTI chief. The team includes Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdul Sattar, a sub-inspector and two other officers.

They will be assisted by the Lahore police.  

A day earlier, a local court in Quetta issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PTI chief in a case registered against him under multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA).

The judicial magistrate issued the arrest warrant and directed authorities to present the former prime minister in court.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at a police station in Quetta against Khan for the comments he made against state institutions and their officers during a speech on Sunday.

Complainant Abdul Khalil Kakar had registered the complaint at the Bijli Road Police Station against the PTI chief. The FIR included Sections 153A, 124A, and 505 of the PPC and Section 20 of PECA.

Kakar had alleged that the PTI chief’s statement was an attempt to destroy public peace and order.

In the speech on Sunday, the PTI chief had come down hard on the “state institutions” after a team of Islamabad police had arrived at his Zaman Park residence to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.

The deposed prime minister — who was ousted from power in April last year — vented his rage while addressing party workers and supporters at Zaman Park residence in Lahore who participated in the "Jail Bharo Tehreek" (voluntary arrest movement).

In his fiery speech, the PTI chairman said that he had neither kneeled before any institution or person nor would let the nation do so.

