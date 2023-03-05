 
pakistan
Sunday Mar 05 2023
Ahmed Faraz
Azam Malik

PTI workers gather at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence after Islamabad police's arrival

Ahmed Faraz
Azam Malik

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers gathered at Zaman Park after the Islamabad police arrived at former prime minister Imran Khan's Lahore residence to make his arrest for the Toshakhana case.

Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal of a Islamabad court had issued the former prime minister's non-bailable arrest warrant on February 28.

Talking to the media at Zaman Park, a Islamabad police official said that they were in Lahore as the former prime minister had failed to appear before a court in the Toshakhana case.

The official said that they have arrived at Zaman Park under the leadership of a superintendent of police (SP). 

"We are being assisted by the Lahore police," said the Islamabad police official who spoke to the media.

Fawad asks PTI workers to arrive at Zaman Park 

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, while reacting to the reports of the arrest, warned of a worsening situation in the country if the government moves against the former prime minister.

"Any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will seriously worsen the situation, I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly," said Fawad.

He also called on the party workers to reach Zaman Park.

— This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 

