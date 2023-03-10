Bharti Singh opens up on 'how trolls on her weight affected her'

Bharti Singh has been trolled on her weight since the beginning of her career

Talented comedian and host Bharti Singh has always been judged and trolled over her weight; the latter has finally talked about the trolls.

Bharti has been a subject of trolls for her weight since the beginning of her career. in a recent interview, she shared that she was being called moti, haathi, gendi. “Main toh halwai ki beti nahi hu. Main toh middle class bhi nahi, poor class se hu, aab waysa khana kha kha k hi main moti ho gayi, toh kya karu, said Bharti.”

However, the comedian has accepted herself the way she is. She was happy with her body in the past and still is.

Moreover, when Singh officially announced her decision to marry Haarsh, netizens bashed her. According to her, the perception still lays the same that fat girls only get married to fat guys. Even though, that shouldn’t be the case.

She stated: “I know main moti thi, but mere life hai, main kisise bhi shaadi karu.”

Amongst all the negativity, Bharti says that she still had people around her who showered their love and blessings which helped her ignoring such filth. She believes that people’s love is stronger and that is what made all the difference, reports Pinkvilla.