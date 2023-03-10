 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Bharti Singh opens up on 'how trolls on her weight affected her'

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Bharti Singh has been trolled on her weight since the beginning of her career
Bharti Singh has been trolled on her weight since the beginning of her career

Talented comedian and host Bharti Singh has always been judged and trolled over her weight; the latter has finally talked about the trolls.

Bharti has been a subject of trolls for her weight since the beginning of her career. in a recent interview, she shared that she was being called moti, haathi, gendi. “Main toh halwai ki beti nahi hu. Main toh middle class bhi nahi, poor class se hu, aab waysa khana kha kha k hi main moti ho gayi, toh kya karu, said Bharti.”

However, the comedian has accepted herself the way she is. She was happy with her body in the past and still is.

Moreover, when Singh officially announced her decision to marry Haarsh, netizens bashed her. According to her, the perception still lays the same that fat girls only get married to fat guys. Even though, that shouldn’t be the case.

She stated: “I know main moti thi, but mere life hai, main kisise bhi shaadi karu.”

Amongst all the negativity, Bharti says that she still had people around her who showered their love and blessings which helped her ignoring such filth. She believes that people’s love is stronger and that is what made all the difference, reports Pinkvilla.  

More From Showbiz:

Govinda on Satish Kaushik's death: 'I feel very sad that we lost him'

Govinda on Satish Kaushik's death: 'I feel very sad that we lost him'
Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika shares first pic after father's death

Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika shares first pic after father's death
Amitabh Bachchan pens 'motivational message' for fans amid injury

Amitabh Bachchan pens 'motivational message' for fans amid injury
Anoushey Ashraf pays heavy price for 'cheap' rickshaw ride

Anoushey Ashraf pays heavy price for 'cheap' rickshaw ride
Vidya Balan reveals Karan Johar played cupid between her and Siddharth Roy Kapoor

Vidya Balan reveals Karan Johar played cupid between her and Siddharth Roy Kapoor

Kriti Sanon was told by friend ‘No one wants to marry an actress’

Kriti Sanon was told by friend ‘No one wants to marry an actress’
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar': Hrithik Roshan reviews film

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar': Hrithik Roshan reviews film

Salman Khan offers condolence over Satish Kaushik's sudden death

Salman Khan offers condolence over Satish Kaushik's sudden death
Satish Kaushik's death: Neena Gupta bids farewell to decades old friend: See video

Satish Kaushik's death: Neena Gupta bids farewell to decades old friend: See video
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 'Holi' with Preity Zinta in LA: See pics

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 'Holi' with Preity Zinta in LA: See pics
Ram Charan in talks for Hollywood project?

Ram Charan in talks for Hollywood project?

Kriti Sanon shares how Prabhas reacted to Varun Dhawan's joke on 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja'

Kriti Sanon shares how Prabhas reacted to Varun Dhawan's joke on 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja'