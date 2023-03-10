 
Showbiz
Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bheed': Trailer Out Now

Bheed is a socio -political drama directed by Anubhav Sinha
The much-awaited trailer of Bheed starring; Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar is out out on YouTube.

The thought-provoking film is coming to the theaters to recall the haunted memories of the COVID-19 pandemic times. The novel coronavirus created borders within the countries and extended social disparity among the people of the nations. It threw the world into a dark phase.

The trailer looks intriguing as it takes one to the time when the pandemic was spreading country to country putting nations under strict lockdowns. Inhumane behaviour and treatment was becoming common. The most oppressed middle-class was getting unemployed and had nowhere to go.

The socio-political drama is going to be released on March 24 in black and white visuals. The official synopsis of the film reads: “Get ready to be moved by the untold story of a crisis that shook the whole nation. A time when borders of disparity divided people. Witness the moving tale of Bheed and one man's fight for humanity.”

See Trailer: 

Bheed directed by Anubhav Sinha also features Pankaj Kapur, Ashustosh Rana, Dia Mirza, and Aditya Shrivastav, reports Indiatoday.  

