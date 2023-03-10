160kmph: Ihsanullah gears up to throw the fastest PSL delivery ever

Multan Sultans' Ihsanullah celebrates after taking a wicket against Islamabad United during PSL 8. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani pacer Ihsanullah, who has an active penchant for acceleration, is gearing up to launch a missile from his right hand instead of throwing a ball to set the record for the fastest delivery in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 8).

“I so far have bowled the fastest ball in this year’s PSL, clocking in at 152.7kmph. I will, Allah-willing, raise the bar higher. I will touch 160kmph,” Ihasnullah said while talking to a foreign news website.

To a question, Ihsanullah said no batsman posed any threat to him as he always followed the plan of the coaches and the management.

“Being able to bowl fast is a gift. No matter how much you work out, you cannot learn how to bowl fast,” he said.

He said when he started at the PSL [7] he could bowl at a speed of 139kmph but with the help of coaches, he was able to deliver the goods faster.

“I extensively worked on my bowling for six days with the coach and the increased pace in a result of that hard work they put in,” he said adding, “I am touching 150kmph in every match right now.”

The Multan Sultans’ fast bowler recently registered a 152.7kmph delivery in the PSL 8.

He’s also pulled off the fastest four-over bowling spell in PSL history, registering an average speed of 144.37kph in the Sultans’ match against Gladiators on February 15. The previous fastest spell record of 144.16kph was set by Haris Rauf against Peshawar Zalmi in the last PSL.

Ihsanullah is also this year’s top PSL wicket-taker to date; however, he is hungry for more.

Last month, the rising star said he was striving to become the top bowler of the ongoing eighth edition of the PSL.

In an interview with Geo.tv, Ihsanullah said: "My target is to become the top bowler of PSL. I want to make Multan Sultans champions, and we will definitely win the trophy."

Asked about his favourite wicket so far in the tournament, he said: "I have two. One is Jason Roy's and the other one is Babar bhai's [Babar Azam]. As you know Babar is the number one batter in the world, so taking his wickets makes you happy."

The pacer, who hails from Swat, also shed light on his performance thus far, claiming that he had worked hard before the event and it's now paying off.

Ihsanullah claimed that former legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis is his favourite bowler and revealed that he helped him to correct his run-up and wrist position.

"If God wills, I will represent Pakistan. I am working hard and the rest is up to the coaches."