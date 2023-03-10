PSL 2023: PCB confirms changes in decisive phase of tournament

Peshawar Zalmi’s Rovman Powell (left) during a match in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). — Twitter/@Ravipowell26

As the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) enters its final stages, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday confirmed some more changes for the remaining matches of the tournament.

Five international players are set to leave the series. Multan Sultans’ Akeal Hosein, Peshawar Zalmi’s Rovman Powell and Quetta Gladiators’ Odean Smith will depart after the Zalmi’s match against the Sultans today (Friday) due to international commitments.

Moreover, Islamabad United’s Rassie van der Dussen departs today and Sultans’ David Miller will leave after his side’s last group stage against the Gladiators game tomorrow.

West Indies’ Johnson Charles will replace David Miller for the playoffs, if the Sultans qualify for the knockout stage.

The winner of today’s clash between Zalmi and the Sultans will book their spot in the playoffs of the tournament since they are currently tied on eight points after as many matches.

It must be noted that Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United have already qualified for the playoffs of the tournament.

The closing ceremony and final will be played on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120m, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48m.

Remaining PSL 8 matches

March 10: Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 2, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 11: Pakistan Women’s League Exhibition Match 3, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 12: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium

March 15: Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium

March 16: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium

March 17: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium

March 19: Final, Gaddafi Stadium