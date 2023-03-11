PSL 2023: Sarfaraz Ahmed to to miss crucial clash against Multan Sultans

Quetta Gladiators regular captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during a match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). — Twitter/@muzamilasif4

KARACHI: After missing the clash against Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday, Quetta Gladiators' captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will miss his side's crucial match against Multan Sultans today (Saturday) as well due to the injury he sustained in his side's clash against Karachi Kings on March 6.

Today's clash is the 28th fixture of the ongoing season Pakistan Super League (PSL) and is set to be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Throughout PSL history, Sarfaraz — who has been with the Gladiators since the inaugural season — has never missed a game for his side.

Mohammad Nawaz will lead the Gladiators in the absence of Sarfaraz; meanwhile, Bismillah Khan has been named as the wicketkeeper's replacement.

Quetta Gladiators still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs of the PSL 8.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led unit needs to win their last league stage match against Multan Sultans by a big margin. Gladiators also need Islamabad United to beat Peshawar Zalmi by a significant margin on Sunday in order to qualify for the next round.

The Gladiators must win their last league-stage match against Multan Sultans today (Saturday) by a big margin, in order to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

They also need Islamabad United to trump Peshawar Zalmi by a significant margin on Sunday, since the Babar Azam-led Zalmi can qualify for the playoffs even if they lose their Sunday match by a close margin.

The Gladiators need an uptick of approximately 100 runs in their favour from the aforementioned games.

They are currently in the fifth position on the points table with six points after nine matches.

It must be noted that the closing ceremony and final of PSL 8 will be held on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120m, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48m.

Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles; meanwhile Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.

Remaining PSL 8 schedule

March 11: Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 12: Match 1— Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium; match 2 — Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium

March 15: Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium

March 16: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium

March 17: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium

March 19: Final, Gaddafi Stadium