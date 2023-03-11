 
sports
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Can Quetta Gladiators still qualify for playoffs?

By
SDSports Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Quetta Gladiators Jason Roy hits a shot during the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 8, 2023. — PSL
Quetta Gladiators are currently in the fifth spot on the points table with six points after nine games; however, despite the dismal odds, the side still has a chance to qualify for the playoffs of the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Gladiators must win their last league-stage match against Multan Sultans today (Saturday) by a big margin, in order to qualify for the next round of the tournament. 

They also need Islamabad United to trump Peshawar Zalmi by a significant margin on Sunday, since the Babar Azam-led Zalmi can qualify for the playoffs even if they lose their Sunday match by a close margin.

The Gladiators need an uptick of approximately 100 runs in their favour from the aforementioned games.

However, some of the Gladiators' performances have become the talk of the town for all the right reasons.

Their opening batter, Jason Roy, was phenomenal with the bat during their previous match on Wednesday, as he smashed 145 runs to help his side chase down a record 241-run target set by Zalmi.

Roy smoked 20 boundaries and five maximums to score the highest individual total of PSL. The previous highest was 127 scored by Colin Ingram in 2019.

It must be noted that the closing ceremony and final of PSL 8 will be held on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120m, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48m.

Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles; meanwhile Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.

Remaining PSL 8 schedule

March 11: Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 12: Match 1— Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium; match 2 — Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium

March 15: Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium

March 16: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium

March 17: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium

March 19: Final, Gaddafi Stadium

