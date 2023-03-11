Amazons defeat Super Women in Women’s League Exhibition matches

Amazons celebrate after winning the Women's League Exhibition matches series. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

During the third and final match of the three-match Women’s League Exhibition series, the Bismah Maroof-led Amazons defeated the Nida Dar-led Super Women, becoming the side to lift the trophy.

Chamari Athapaththu’s century for her side went in vain as Amazons beat Super Women by 33 runs at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today.

Chasing a target of 219 runs, Super Women were restricted to 185-8 in 20 overs.

Athapaththu remained unbeaten on 107 runs in 60 balls with the help of 12 fours and six maximums.

Fatima Sana claimed three wickets, meanwhile Danni Wyatt bagged two scalps.

After deciding to bat first, Amazons scored 218-6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Captain Bismah proved her mettle once again with another fifty against her name. She scored 51 runs in 32 balls with the help of six fours and a six.

Meanwhile, Wyatt smashed 43 runs in 20 balls which included seven fours and two sixes.

Tammy Beaumont also chipped in with a 26-ball 39.

For the Super Women, Aiman Anwer claimed two wickets but conceded 40 runs in four overs.

For her all-round performance, Wyatt was declared player of the match.

It must be noted that Super Women eased past Amazons by eight wickets in the first match of the series. Meanwhile, Amazons defeated Super Women by 41 runs in the second match.

The three-day exhibition series was part of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB’s) initiative to promote women’s cricket in the country. Later this year, the PCB is also set to announce a women’s league.

Sharing her excitement on the topic, Amazons’ captain Maroof said: “I am delighted to lead the Amazons team in the three exhibition matches of the Women’s League. This is a great opportunity for our players to express their talent. The involvement of foreign players in the exhibition matches will provide a perfect opportunity to our players to learn from them.”

Meanwhile, Super Women captain Nida Dar echoed her colleague’s sentiments adding: “I am excited to lead the exciting bunch of players from Super Women. The exhibition matches will provide a perfect platform to the emerging players to exhibit their talent. The foreign players’ participating in these matches and their experience will provide a great learning to the local players.”

Squads:

Amazons: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Areesha Noor, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Khan, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Kainat Imtiaz, Laura Delany (Ireland), Lauren Winfield-Hill (England), Maia Bouchier (England), Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Tammy Beaumont (England), Tess Flintoff (Australia) and Umm-e-Hani

Super Women: Nida Dar (captain) Aimen Anwar, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Danni Wyatt (England), Iram Javed, Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Muneeba Ali, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Masooma Zahra and Tuba Hassan