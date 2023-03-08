PSL 2023: Super Women trump Amazons in first exhibition match

Super Women players during the first Women’s League exhibition match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on March 8, 2023. — Twitter/PCB

Nida Dar-led Super Women defeated Bismah Maroof-led Amazons by eight wickets in the first-ever Women’s League exhibition match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.



The Amazons had set the Super Women to chase a target of 133 runs, which the latter managed to chase in 15.5 overs.

Laura Wolvaardt was the highest scorer for the winning side with an unbeaten 53 runs in 36 balls. She smashed six fours and a maximum.

Muneeba Ali scored 33 runs; meanwhile, Chamari Athapaththu and Nida Dar scored 23 runs each.

Earlier, after deciding to bat first, the Amazons scored 132-9 in 20 overs after Aliya Riaz top-scored with 38 runs in 35 balls. She smacked three fours and a six.

Openers Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont added 22 and 24 runs, respectively.

For Super Women, Nida Dar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-25 in three overs. Tuba Hassan also bagged two wickets.

Talking about the matches, Maroof said: “I am delighted to lead the Amazons in the three exhibition matches of the Women’s League. This is a great opportunity for our players to express their talent. The involvement of foreign players in the exhibition matches will provide a perfect opportunity for our players to learn from them.”

The Super Women captain shared her colleague's sentiments saying: “I am excited to lead the exciting bunch of players from Super Women. The exhibition matches will provide a perfect platform for emerging players to exhibit their talent. The foreign players participating in these matches and their experience will provide great learning to the local players.”

Schedule:

March 8: 1st match, 2pm, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Shozab Raza and Saleema Imtiaz (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire) and Humaira Farah fourth umpire. Mohammad Anees (match referee)

March 10: 2nd match, 2pm, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Shozab Raza and Humaira Farah (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire) and Saleema Imtiaz (fourth umpire). Mohammad Anees (match referee)

March 11: 3rd match, 2pm. Tariq Rasheed and Saleema Imtiaz (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire) and Humaira Farah (fourth umpire). Mohammad Anees (match referee)

Squads:

Amazons - Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Areesha Noor, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Khan, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Kainat Imtiaz, Laura Delany (Ireland), Lauren Winfield-Hill (England), Maia Bouchier (England), Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Tammy Beaumont (England), Tess Flintoff (Australia) and Umm-e-Hani

Super Women - Nida Dar (captain) Aimen Anwar, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Danni Wyatt (England), Iram Javed, Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Muneeba Ali, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Masooma Zahra and Tuba Hassan