Multan Sultan Rilee Rossouw during the 27th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on March 10, 2023. — Twitter/@ESPNcricinfo

During the 27th fixture of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Multan Sultans Rilee Rossouw broke his own PSL record of scoring the fastest ton.

Previously, Rossouw had scored a century in 43 balls; however, in the clash against Peshawar Zalmi today, the South African cricketer managed to hit a ton in 41.

Russow hit his first 50 in 17 balls and his second 50 in 24 balls.

More to follow...