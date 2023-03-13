PML-N to change judges' appointment procedure: Saad Rafique

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique addressing a press conference in the federal Capital. — Online/File

Nawaz Sharif would soon be back in Pakistan, says minister.

Says PML-N will bring new justice system under his guidance.

"Method of appointment of judges would be changed."

LAHORE: Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would introduce a new judicial system through parliamentary legislation if it secured the government for another time and change the procedure for the judges' appointment.

Speaking to the media after the PML-N workers' convention at Bhatta Chowk, he said the former premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would soon be back in Pakistan and provide an outline of the new justice system and economy.

"Nawaz Sharif is coming back; Babbar Sher [the lion] will be back in the country soon, and the PML-N will bring about a new justice system under his guidance," said the minister.

While providing details further on the judicial reforms, he said the method of appointment of judges would be changed when his party would form a government after the next elections.

Saad said the expulsion of Nawaz Sharif on the basis of an Iqama was a conspiracy. He said democratic culture would have to be introduced in political parties.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan lacked political insight. He regretted that the PTI chief was such a saviour who was doing politics on dead bodies and targeting the establishment.

PML-N had been criticising the judiciary for what it says is playing a biased role in the country's politics by favouring one person and sidelining the other.

PML-N Chief organiser Maryam Nawaz, in a hard-hitting speech last month, while castigating former apex court judges, said: "Does the dam waley baba [former chief justice Saqib Nisar] know where Pakistan stands today? Do Baba Rehmat and [ex-CJP Asif Saeed] Khosa sahib know where the country stands today?"

In 2017 in the Panama Papers case, ex-CJP Khosa headed the five-member Supreme Court bench that disqualified the then-prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.