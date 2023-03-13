 
Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors cheer up Angela Bassett following Oscar loss: 'We love you'

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors cheered up Angela Bassett at the Oscar stage following her loss in the Supporting Actress Award.

The Creed III co-stars took the stage to present the award for best cinematography and acknowledged Angela Basset who was seated before them, as she lost to Everything Everywhere All At Once's star Jamie Lee Curtis.

Jordan began with, "Hey Auntie," which was his dialogue from 2018’s Black Panther when his character Erik Killmonger slyly introduced himself to Bassett’s Queen Ramonda, as per Variety.

Jonathan added, "We love you." Both he and Bassett are alumni of the Yale School of Drama and shared the screen in HBO’s Lovecraft Country with her husband, Courtney B. Vance.

Bassett's Oscar nomination was from starring in the Black Panther sequel where she plays Queen Ramonda, ruler of the kingdom of Wakanda.


