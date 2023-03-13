 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ inheritance refusal to Prince Harry ‘exacerbating’ gap with William

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

File Footage

Experts warn that the decision to not award Prince Harry an inheritance once King Charles became monarch, “exacerbates further the already canyon-sized gap that exists between William” and him.”

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made these revelations.

Ms Elser started the chat off by lauding Queen Elizabeth for her ability to “negotiate a number of unique tax arrangements only applicable to the monarch.”

They included an agreement “that money that passed directly from one sovereign to another would not be slugged with 40 per cent inheritance tax.”

According to the NZ Herald, “And that, obviously, has huge possible implications for one Prince Harry, whose brother Prince William could therefore very well inherit everything from Charles.”

“This inheritance situation only exacerbates further the already canyon-sized gap that exists between William and Harry when it comes to moolah.”

