 
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' crosses INR 100 crore mark globally

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar becomes the 12th film to cross the 100 crore mark post-pandemic
'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' becomes the 12th film to cross the 100 crore mark post-pandemic

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor collects over INR 100 crore mark worldwide in just six days of its release.

Even though the film has not gained much support domestically and the international numbers are also not very promising but still they are the second best for this year.

In just six days, TJMM managed to earn INR 82 crore while international collection stands around 20.5 crore making the total collection stand at 102-103 crore. There is an ample time still left for the film to collect fair amount until the release of Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated Bholaa that is set to hit theatres on March 31.

Furthermore, Ranbir and Shraddha starrer rom-com has become the 12th film that crossed the 100 crore mark post-pandemic. After the severity of the pandemic reduced, it became very difficult for the filmmakers to attract audience to cinemas as they became very particular about their film choices during the pandemic time.

Therefore, the success of films like Pathaan and TJMM in terms of numbers is not the only benchmark. But this success at least provides a path to the filmmakers to figure out the kind of genre’s the audience is ready to watch and which one’s is a total rejection, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Suniel Shetty on Sanjay Dutt's entry in 'Here Pheri 3': He will take this to another level

Suniel Shetty on Sanjay Dutt's entry in 'Here Pheri 3': He will take this to another level
Deepika Padukone graces Oscars 2023 red carpet wearing black velvet gown

Deepika Padukone graces Oscars 2023 red carpet wearing black velvet gown
Tamannaah Bhatia finally responds to relationship rumors with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia finally responds to relationship rumors with Vijay Varma
Satish Kaushik's manager reveals actor' s 'last words' before dying

Satish Kaushik's manager reveals actor' s 'last words' before dying
'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' wins Best Original Song award at Oscars 2023

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' wins Best Original Song award at Oscars 2023
Sana Javed heartbroken on emotional video of Zille Shah shared by Imran Khan

Sana Javed heartbroken on emotional video of Zille Shah shared by Imran Khan
Mehwish Hayat calls out iTunes, Apple Music for classifying Pakistani music as 'Indian pop'

Mehwish Hayat calls out iTunes, Apple Music for classifying Pakistani music as 'Indian pop'
Maria B tenders apology after backlash over graveyard photoshoot

Maria B tenders apology after backlash over graveyard photoshoot
Ushna Shah’s ‘happily ever after’

Ushna Shah’s ‘happily ever after’
Shraddha Kapoor addresses her social media presence as ‘real zone’

Shraddha Kapoor addresses her social media presence as ‘real zone’
Pathaan becomes number one Hindi film, director Siddharth Anand reacts

Pathaan becomes number one Hindi film, director Siddharth Anand reacts
Deepika Padukone slays the airport look as she leaves to present Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone slays the airport look as she leaves to present Oscars 2023