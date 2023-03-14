'Gandasa' of Pakistan's superhit movie Maula Jatt auctioned for $50,000 in Canada

Fawad Khan (left), the lead actor of Pakistan's highest-grossing movie The Legend of Maula Jatt while presenting the Gandasa to the buyer in the Canada auction. — Provided by the author

KARACHI: The replica of the "Gandasa" used by Maula Jatt in "The Legend of Maula Jatt" was auctioned in Canada for $50,000 during a charity event attended by a large number of Pakistani expats.



Geo Films, Encyclomedia and Lashari Films had jointly produced this masterpiece.

The fundraising event was organised for the Sahara for Life Trust Hospital in Toronto, Canada, in which Fawad Khan, the lead actor of "The Legend of Maula Jatt," participated as a special guest.

Fawad Khan (left), the lead actor of Pakistan's highest-grossing movie The Legend of Maula Jatt while speaking at the event. — Provided by the author

In addition to the guns used in the shooting of “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” the "Gandasa" of the film’s hero Fawad Khan was auctioned for $50,000, which was bought by a Pakistani living in Canada.

Fawad Khan handed over it to the generous Pakistani who purchased the replica. This amount will be donated to Sahara Life Trust for the treatment of cancer patients.

On this occasion, fans took selfies with their favorite actor Fawad Khan and took autographs.



While the film became a roaring success — with earning of Rs290 crore and still up in the cinemas — in the Pakistani film industry, it has also played a positive role in the promotion of welfare works.