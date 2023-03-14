 
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates team 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' for Oscar

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 14, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan calls the Oscar win as a recognition long overdue
Amitabh Bachchan calls the Oscar win as 'a recognition long overdue'

Amitabh Bachchan aka Big B feels over the moon as RRR and The Elephant Whisperers bring two Oscars home.

He expressed his feelings and excitement through twitter, wrote: “T 4585 - We win! We win two! We win for country and people! We win !! Bharat ka jhanda gaad diya, videsh mein.”

Later on, he penned an extended note on his blog page on this massive win. Big B called it a long overdue recognition. “We won.. a recognition long overdue.. accepting the reward in the eyes of the beholder.. he that Maketh; Delivereth.. and deliver he did.. eventually.. But are we so conscious of the attention.. yes we are not considered.. but we do get.. and deservedly so …"

He continued: “But an attention ruled and governed by an alien nation.. they that receive make us proud.. we are no less .. never less than any other.. And in the recent time we or rather I discover, that the attention being drawn to them that perpetuated the Colonial system of rule, are being talked debated and given to public consideration for its adequacy and merit .. Let us see.. a long way to go.. but I do believe a small section of society does and has believed in all that is being expounded within and without.”

Many other vital celebrities including; Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and others also congratulated RRR and The Elephant Whisperers for the achievement, reports News18. 

