Wednesday Mar 15 2023
'RRR' star Jr NTR wants to work with THIS Hollywood actor

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

RRR features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles
Telugu actor Jr NTR, who became famous for his role in SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR, reveals that he deeply admires Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and wishes to work with him.

During a recent chat with media, NTR talked about his immense love for cinema. He also revealed that he truly love Brad Pitt from Hollywood and his work. The actor also got a wonderful opportunity to bump into his favourite actor at the Oscars Award night.

He stated: “I love him!! I love the dedication Brad Pitt has towards his films, I love the way he acts, I love the way he walks. So for me everything about Brad Pitt is great.”

Furthermore, RRR star shared that he wishes to collaborate with the superstar of Hollywood in coming future. During the conversation, he was also asked about the one film he would want to team up with Brad. NTR replied: “I would love to be Hector in Troy but not die."

Jr NTR starred in film RRR opposite Ram Charan. The film received a great response worldwide. Recently, RRR also bagged an Oscar under the category of Best Original Song, reports Pinkvilla. 

