'Pathaan' director shares details of Hrithik Roshan's role in 'Fighter'

'Fighter' is directed by 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand

Director Siddharth Anand shares details about Hrithik Roshan’s role in his upcoming action packed film Fighter.

After Pathaan, Siddharth is all set to introduce the Indian cinegoers to the first-ever aerial action movie. The filming of Fighter started last year. The director-actor duo just wrapped up the third schedule of the shooting in Hyderabad a few days back.

Recently in an interview, the Pathaan director introduced Hrithik’s character; Patty to the world which according to him is a way more different role than that of Bang Bang and War.

Anand added: “This is my third film with Hrithik Roshan, and each of my characters has been entirely different. Rajveer from Bang Bang and Kabir from War are two different people and their personalities are completely opposite. Patty, the character that he is playing in Fighter; he has made it his own,"

He further praised the Krrish actor, said: "And Hrithik is like a chameleon. He just adapts and becomes that character for that whole year. He brings certain genuineness to the role that can last throughout a franchise. So, it is not just made up for that moment, he totally becomes that person."

With Fighter, Hrithik Roshan will be making his first on-screen collaboration with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in vital roles, reports Pinkvilla.