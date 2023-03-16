 
sports
Thursday Mar 16 2023
Jota adds firepower to Liverpool's attack vs Real Madrid

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp taken Diogo Jota on board as part of attacking trio vs Real Madrid. AFP.

MADRID: Jurgen Klopp has included Diogo Jota in Liverpool's offensive line-up against Real Madrid in the Champions League as the Reds try to overturn their 5-2 last 16 first leg deficit.

With midfielders Stefan Bajcetic and Jordan Henderson injured and ill respectively, Klopp throws caution to the wind and adds Jota to his forward line of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

Real Madrid restore captain Karim Benzema to the side after he missed their La Liga win on Saturday over Espanyol with an ankle problem.

He joins Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde in attack for the record 14-time champions, who beat Liverpool in last season’s final, while Rodrygo must settle for a seat on the bench.

Carlo Ancelotti starts with Eduardo Camavinga at the base of the midfield, selected over Aurelien Tchouameni.

Starting line-ups:

Real Madrid (4-3-3)

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez; Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema (captain), Vinicius Junior

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)

Liverpool (4-2-4)

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Fabinho, James Milner (captain); Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota

Coach: Jurgen Klopp (GER)

Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)

