Thursday Mar 16 2023
SDSports Desk

PCB announces new date for PSL final

SDSports Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

The much-coveted Pakistan Super Leagues (PSL) trophy for season 8. — Twitter/@thePSLt20
  • 'Sensible and proactive' to use off-day to play final.
  • Sunday and Monday will be treated as reserve days.
  • Tickets purchased for Sunday match valid for Saturday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that the much-anticipated final for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played on March 18 (Saturday) instead of March 19 (Sunday) as was originally planned. 

In a press release, PCB said that the decision had been made "keeping in view bad weather over the coming days. 

"Sunday and Monday will be treated as reserve days just in case the match cannot be played or completed on Saturday," the statement added.

PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi said: “PSL 8 is our marquee event. All the teams aim and prepare the whole year to not only feature in the final but to lift the Supernova Trophy, while the passionate cricket fans also wait anxiously to see their favourite team being crowned as the champion.

“As such, and on the basis of available information about the bad weather forecast, it is a sensible and proactive approach that we use the off-day and play the final on Saturday, and utilise Sunday along with Monday as reserve days. This will give us two reserve days in case the match cannot be completed or played on Saturday instead of the traditional one day.”

Sethi further clarified that the PCB has spoken with the teams involved in the playoffs and “they are not only aligned with our decision but have backed and supported” the governing body’s decision.

He also clarified that cricket fans would face no inconvenience due to the rescheduling as tickets purchased for Sunday’s match will remain valid for Saturday’s rescheduled final.

