PSL 2023: What new language is Erin Holland learning?

Australian model and sports presenter Erin Holland. — Instagram/erinvholland

Australian model and sports presenter Erin Holland, who is in the country as a presenter for the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), is using her stay to add to her extensive list of skills.

Taking to Instagram, the former Miss World Australia shared her on-ground activities alongside Pakistani commentator Urooj Mumtaz.

In a video shared on the photo and video-sharing platform, Holland shows off linguistic skills and shares with fans some Urdu phrases she has learned.



"It's time for Urdu lessons 101 with Urooj, my local language teacher," shared she.

In a fun video, Holland counted up to 10 and also translated a couple of Urdu phrases, including "baarish ho rahi hai [it is raining]" and "kya masla hai? [what's the problem?]".

The stunning presenter looks like a vision in the video in her light shalwar kameez and seems very proud of her newly-acquired skillset — and so does her teacher.

In the one hour that the post has been uploaded, the video had garnered almost 7000 likes and nearly 100 comments.

Fans too are impressed with the presenter's skills and many have lauded her for her abilities, while others are head-over-heels for her beauty.

Recently, Holland took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie with bold red lips and very on-point eyeliner.

The sports presenter was dressed in white and her beautiful hair cascade around her face in gorgeous waves, setting makeup and hair goals in one go.

The presenter is popular among fans not only for her outstanding knowledge of cricket but also for her unbeatable fashion sense, which has many taking notes.

Holland, who is accompanying her Pakistani counterpart Zainab Abbas at the PSL, is a much-adored celebrity in Pakistan and has been a dominant part of the tournament throughout its seasons. She attended the fourth, fifth and seventh editions. Apart from her commentary, people love Holland for her vibrant personality and striking dressing sense.