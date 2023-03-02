'Round 2': Is PSL presenter Erin Holland getting married again?

Australian model and sports presenter Erin Holland looks ethereal in beautiful wedding gown. — Erin Holland/Instagram

Australian model and sports presenter Erin Holland has shared the idea of "round 2" of marriage, as she tried a bridal gown at a local designer in Pakistan.



The former Miss World Australia, who is currently working in Pakistan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), "went shopping" at a boutique where an elegant bridal dress caught her eye.

Erin slipped into the heavily embellished silver gown and posted three pictures of herself looking ethereal in the regal dress on her Instagram handle.

The model also tagged her husband and Australian cricketer Ben Cutting, asking him of what he thinks about holding another marriage ceremony, a Pakistani version of a dream wedding.



"Round 2 @cuttsy_31?," Erin wrote with the emojis of a bride, a ring and a groom.

"I die for the detail in these local designs.. what a dream!," she adored the beautiful embroidery of the gown.

The pair had recently united in Multan after being away from one another, for a bit too long as they were travelling due to their hectic schedules as past of the ongoing eighth edition of the PSL.

The couple was ecstatic to see each other after the break. Holland, a regular PSL presenter, shared a loving moment with her husband on Instagram.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of his team's training camp, Cutting said he and his wife "love" coming to the country.

"We look forward to it every year [...] coming back to PSL and the country Pakistan, the hospitality and the cricket... it is awesome," he said.

The cricketer has remained a part of PSL for the last five seasons. After representing Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in previous seasons, Cutting is representing the Kings in this year's tournament.

On the other hand, Holland has returned as a presenter accompanying her Pakistani counterpart Zainab Abbas.

She is a much-adored celebrity in Pakistan as she has been a dominant part of PSL throughout its seasons. She attended the fourth, fifth and seventh editions. Apart from her commentary, people love Holland for her vibrant personality and striking dressing sense.