Italian design week celebrated in Karachi

— Author

Organised by the Italian Consulate and a private company, the Italian design week was celebrated in Karachi.

Various colourful domestic products, work of art by Italian artists and fashion-related items were displayed in the exhibition.

— Author

Artwork by eminent Italian artist Antonio Forlin mesmerized the participants of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Italy’s Consul General in Karachi Danilo Giurdanella said that such an exhibition would strengthen diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.

— Author

The envoy added that he wanted to promote the culture of Pakistan. Giurdanella further said that they wanted to highlight the colours of Italy, especially the colours of Sicily.

— Author

Besides other VIPs, counsel generals of the United States, France, Japan and noted personalities related to arts were among the attendees of the examination.