BISE Lahore announces Matric exam schedule

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the schedule for the secondary school certificate (SSC) Part II examination in the provincial capital.



BISE Lahore spokesperson Dr Mirza Habib Ali said that exams will commence from April 01 for which the board has completed all preparations and surveillance teams have been formed to control cheating.

He assured the examination staff to carry out their duties without any fear, adding that the board will have the support of law enforcement agencies to ensure a peaceful environment.

BISE Lahore has established 868 examination centres across the city and a control room has also been established at the board to oversee arrangements.

233,862 candidates will appear in exams out of which 126,398 are boys while 107,464 are girls.

The official added that roll no slips have been issued and private candidates can download them from the board's website while regular candidates can get them from their schools.