 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Rani Mukerji says THIS film changed her life

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Rani Mukerji talks about the turning point in her life
Rani Mukerji talks about the turning point in her life

Rani Mukerji kickstarted her career with Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and since then she never looked back and continued to fly high.

Rani, in an exclusive interview with Indiatoday, revealed her turning point in life; the point at which she decided to face things by herself.

She called film Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna the turning point of her life.

Mukerji stated: “I think for me that change happened, probably when I did Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna with Karan. I think I was about 27 years old then, or 28 years old. I don't remember clearly. But that's the time when I kind of had a shift and I wanted to feel independent. I wanted to be on my own. And I remember having a chat with my parents that ‘you know what, Mom, I'm grown up. I know you will accompany me, but I need to be left alone.’

“I want to have my own space. And I think that's the time when, for the first time, I kind of felt that yes, it's time for me to take my own responsibilities and live by myself. So that was a turning point in my life.

Rani Mukerji has returned to the big screen to rule the box office with an ambitious film like Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. 

More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor enacts Alia Bhatt's 'mujhay ghar jana hai' meme

Ranbir Kapoor enacts Alia Bhatt's 'mujhay ghar jana hai' meme
Ram Charan returns to India after Oscars, fans flood the airport: See video

Ram Charan returns to India after Oscars, fans flood the airport: See video
'Natu Natu' singer Kaala Bhairava has 'something to share' post Oscar win

'Natu Natu' singer Kaala Bhairava has 'something to share' post Oscar win
Shah Rukh Khan lauds Rani Mukerji's performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Shah Rukh Khan lauds Rani Mukerji's performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'
Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film 'Pathaan' set to release on OTT

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film 'Pathaan' set to release on OTT
AR Rahman explains why Indian films don't get Oscars after selection

AR Rahman explains why Indian films don't get Oscars after selection
Rani Mukerji reveals what 'attracts' her in a scripts as an actor

Rani Mukerji reveals what 'attracts' her in a scripts as an actor
‘Phansi to pal bhar ki maut hy...is ko ibrat banana chahiye’: Bushra Ansari on Zahir Jaffer's death penalty

‘Phansi to pal bhar ki maut hy...is ko ibrat banana chahiye’: Bushra Ansari on Zahir Jaffer's death penalty
Aima Baig breaks silence on controversy surrounding ‘her first crush’

Aima Baig breaks silence on controversy surrounding ‘her first crush’
Taapsee Pannu recalls humiliating experience during Miss India

Taapsee Pannu recalls humiliating experience during Miss India

Kapil Sharma reveals Nandita Das wanted Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play lead in Zwigato

Kapil Sharma reveals Nandita Das wanted Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play lead in Zwigato

Siddharth Anand shares details about Deepika Padukone's role in 'Fighter'

Siddharth Anand shares details about Deepika Padukone's role in 'Fighter'